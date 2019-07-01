Perseus Mining announced that it has signed documentation for a $150m revolving cash advance facility that was first announced in April 2019.

Image: A gold mineral. Photo: courtesy of carlos aguilar/Freeimages.com.

Subject  to  the  satisfaction  of certain customary conditions, up  to  US$150  million  can be  used for  general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of US$31.5 million of existing project loans and in due course, funding the development of Perseus’s third gold mine, the Yaouré Gold Mine in Côte d’Ivoire.

The consortium  of  three  international  banks that  has  provided  Perseus  with  the US$150  million revolving cash  advance facility is comprised  of Macquarie  Bank  Limited  from  Australia,  Nedbank Limited(acting through its Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking Division)from South Africa and Société Générale of France. The  borrowers are Perseus  Mining  Limited,  the  parent  entity of the  Perseus  group  of  companies, and certain operating subsidiaries. Terms of the facility are typical of a corporate line of credit of this type. Interest payable on the loan is LIBOR plus a margin that initially will be 4.25% and will vary in line with the Company’s Leverage Ratio.

Perseus will continue  to  hedge the  sale  price of  its gold  production  in  line  with  its  long  stated  and  applied hedging policy of no more than 30%  of projected gold production in any given year. Perseus’s hedge book currently includes deferred fixed forward sales contracts for 54,000 ounces of gold and spot deferred sales contracts for 221,000 ounces of gold. The weighted average sale price across all contracts is currently US$1,297per ounce. Based on current forecasts, Perseus’s hedge book will result in future gold production being hedged to 30% in FY20, 25% in FY21 and 20% in FY22.

Perseus’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Jeff Quartermaine said: “The finalisation of our US$150 million corporate debt  facility locks  in the  final  piece  of  our  funding  plan to develop the Yaouré Gold Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, and as such is an important milestone for Perseus.

Development work  at Yaouré has started  with  the  purchase of  long-lead  items  of  plant  and  equipment,  the progressive  assembly  of  our  development  team  and  some  early  site  works.  Full  scale  activities  can  now  be accelerated safely in the knowledge that all funds required to develop our third gold mine will be available when the conditions precedent to drawdown are satisfied.

We  are  now  looking  forward  to  the  challenge  of  firstly,  developing  Yaouré  on  time  and  on  budget, and  then bringing  it  into  production  as  our  third operating  gold  mine and achieving  our  stated  aim  of  producing  more than 500,000 ounces of gold at an all-in site cost of less than US$850 per ounce.

In addition to this, we recognise the enormous untapped exploration potential within the Yaouré tenements and with access to funding required  to fund exploration from  our two  operating mines at  Edikan and Sissingué, we expect  to be  able  to materially  add to the  expected  life  of  the Yaouré operation. Planning of this exploration is underway  and  we  hope  to  be  able  to  progressively  announce  the  results  of  an  exciting  FY  2020  exploration programme.”

Source: Company Press Release