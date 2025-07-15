Perpetua Resources announces full exercise of option and additional proceeds of $49m. (Credit: domnitsky/Shutterstock)

Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) (“Perpetua Resources” or “Perpetua” or the “Company”) announced that, in connection with the Company’s previously announced upsized US$325 million public offering of 24,622,000 common shares at a price to the public of US$13.20 per Common Share (the “Offering”) and concurrent $100 million private placement of 7,575,757 Common Shares to Paulson & Co. Inc. (the “Private Placement”), National Bank of Canada Financial Markets and BMO Capital Markets have exercised in full their option (the “Option”) to purchase an additional 3,693,300 common shares (the “Common Shares”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$49 million, which brings the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering and Private Placement to approximately US$474 million.

The Company intends to use the additional proceeds from the exercise of the Option, together with the proceeds of the Offering and the Private Placement, as part of the Company’s previously announced comprehensive financing package for the development of the Company’s Stibnite Gold Project (the “Project”).