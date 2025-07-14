Perenco expands Trinidad operations with Woodside asset acquisition. (Credit: isaputra/Shutterstock)

Perenco has completed the previously announced $206m acquisition of offshore oil and gas assets from Woodside Energy in Trinidad and Tobago.

The transaction involves the Greater Angostura fields and associated facilities. This acquisition includes two Woodside Energy entities and their interests in specific production sharing contracts, alongside an onshore terminal.

The Greater Angostura fields comprise seven fixed platforms and additional subsea facilities. They currently contribute approximately 300 million standard cubic feet per day, or 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), to Trinidad and Tobago’s market.

This output represents about 12% of the nation’s natural gas production.

Perenco CEO Armel Simondin said: “This acquisition is an exciting, promising addition to Perenco’s acreage in Trinidad and Tobago. It shows our continued commitment and ambition towards developing energy resources and contributing towards the country’s economic growth.

“This milestone will increase our gross production levels in excess of 100,000boepd and allows us to further strengthen our partnership with the Government of Trinidad & Tobago.

“We are confident that our specific skill in mature field assets and marginal resources will secure long-lasting production from the Angostura asset, while prioritising the safety of our people and environmental sustainability.”

Perenco has been active in Trinidad and Tobago since 2016 when it commenced operation of the Teak, Samaan, and Poui (TSP) fields. The company implemented a modernisation strategy to fully electrify TSP facilities, aiming to boost gas output while enhancing efficiency and sustainability.

In late 2024, Perenco further expanded by acquiring the Cashima, Amherstia, Flamboyant, and Immortelle (CAFI) gas assets.

This deal complements Perenco’s existing portfolio, which also includes the recent acquisition of CAFI assets from BP and the Onyx field discovery within the TSP area.

Earlier this year, Perenco announced successful drilling activities in the Onyx field’s eastern part.

The agreement with Woodside was initially disclosed in March 2025. It encompasses Woodside’s interests in the Angostura and Ruby shallow water fields but excludes the deepwater Calypso field. Woodside plans to continue collaborating with Trinidad and Tobago’s government and its partner to advance developments related to Calypso.