The project aims to upgrade the existing firewater network at the ASAB-0 natural gas liquid plant which is located 190km south of Abu Dhabi city

Penspen awarded engineering services project with Robtstone. (Credit: Pixabay/GREGOR)

We have been awarded a contract with Robtstone, a leading EPC oil and gas contractor in UAE, to provide detailed engineering services and procurement assistance for their Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) project in the Asab Area.

The main objective of the project is to upgrade the existing firewater network at the ASAB-0 natural gas liquid plant, 190KM south of Abu Dhabi city. This will include new 10” carbon steel (CS)/glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipe from ASAB-0 NGL plant to the accommodation camp, which Penspen will carry out.

The scope of the work includes the installation of five new hose cabinets, as well as nine new hose cabinets in the accommodation camp area and one hose reel that will be installed at the junior recreation building.

Penspen will also be responsible for the design and construction of a new 6000 m3 nominal capacity firewater storage tank, the supply and installation of a clean agent system for substation-8 at the facility, and the supply and installation of a hypochlorite injection unit.

Neale Carter, Penspen’s Executive Vice President for the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific Regions, said: “This project award is testament to Penspen’s strong reputation and experience in the UAE and our continued ongoing association with Robtstone. We look forward to working with Robtstone on this exciting project.

“Penspen’s responsibility for the full suite of engineering services, procurement and EPC support for the upgrade of the firewater network at the plant demonstrates our scope of capabilities in the UAE and beyond as a leading provider of engineering services to the industry.”

Source: Company Press Release