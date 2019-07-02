Penspen has partnered with MJMEnergy, a gas and energy consultancy, for the gas-to-power study early development phase in Senegal.

Image: Penspen, MJM Energy to study gas pipeline network in Senegal. Photo: courtesy of outgunned21/Freeimahes.com.

Penspen will be providing the key technical services for the sizing and routing of the pipeline network options, plus cost estimating. The integrated MJMEnergy and Penspen team will work closely with the government of Senegal to support the overall development of its gas-to-power strategy. The contract has been awarded by the International Finance Corporation, part of the World Bank, in association with the Senegalese Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

Significant offshore oil and gas discoveries have transformed the energy outlook in Senegal and the country is now undertaking a major domestic project to bring the benefit of this natural resource to its citizens.

Penspen will undertake technical investigations of the natural gas network scenarios for connecting potential gas consumers with new gas supplies. It will also provide a conceptual design for the gas network infrastructure, a cost estimate and schedule for developing the network, and risk assessments for the design, land access, construction, operation, environmental, social and technical aspects.

MJMEnergy will define the gas markets, economic and financial aspects of the project, and develop the institutional framework and business requirements for the new, public-private gas network company required to build, own and operate the network. This scope of work is to focus on defining the objectives and business plan of the new enterprise, as well as its strategy, including the gas market and regulatory requirements, a SWOT analysis and pro forma financial statements.

Peter O’Sullivan, Penspen’s CEO said: “We are pleased to be contributing to the development of Senegal’s domestic gas sector. This important project is a significant milestone for the country in providing access to competitive and clean supplies of energy to its people. We look forward to using our deep technical experience to help Senegal maximise the benefit from the natural gas it has discovered within its territorial waters.”

Source: Company Press Release