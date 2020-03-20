Scheduled to begin the week of March 23, contractors will replace existing small-diameter cast iron pipe with new eight-inch ductile iron mains along North 2nd Street, between West Spring and West Frack Street, and along South Broad Mountain Avenue, between East Chestnut Street and East Arch Street

Image: American Water water line replacement project in Pennsylvania. (Credit: Pixabay/Rudy and Peter Skitterians.)

Pennsylvania American Water today announced upgrades to more than 1,200 feet of water main in Frackville to improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions, and increase water flows for firefighting.

The cost of the system improvements, which replace water main dating as far back as 1916, is more than $250,000.

“To ensure that we continue to provide reliable water service to our customers, we need to reinvest in the local water infrastructure, particularly in areas where century-old pipe needs to be replaced,” said Michael Spaide, senior supervisor of operations, Pennsylvania American Water. “This significant investment is necessary to rehabilitate and upgrade the area’s aging water infrastructure to ensure that our Frackvillecustomers receive quality, reliable water service for years to come.”

Scheduled to begin the week of March 23, weather permitting, contractors will replace existing small-diameter cast iron pipe with new eight-inch ductile iron mains along North 2nd Street, between West Spring and West Frack Street, and along South Broad Mountain Avenue, between East Chestnut Street and East Arch Street.

Crews will work weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction. The company expects to complete the water main installation, and connect all customer service lines to the new main by the end of May. Final restoration and paving are scheduled to be completed by mid-summer.

