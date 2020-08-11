Swindon Borough Council approved the solar farm and associated infrastructure on land at near Stanton Fitzwarren, Swindon

UK-based development consultancy Pegasus Group has secured planning approval for a 50MW Corner Copse project near Swindon.

The company has secured approval from Swindon Borough Council the solar farm and associated infrastructure on behalf of JBM Group’s subsidiary, JBM Solar Projects.

The solar and battery storage project will be located near Stanton Fitzwarren, Swindon.

Corner Copse project will involve the temporary change of use of the land

Pegasus Group planning director Simon Chamberlayne said: “This project brings significant benefits, primarily through the generation of renewable energy, providing enough low-carbon electricity to power the equivalent of 15,500 homes’ annual energy needs.

“It will make a valuable contribution towards meeting the Government’s long-term net zero targets. The resulting economic investment and ecological and landscape enhancements will also benefit the local area.

“It is estimated that there will be up to 80 construction workers on-site during peak times of the construction period, which is expected to be around 6 months, as well as an additional 106 temporary jobs in the wider economy during the 6-month build phase.”

Due to the time restricted nature of the development, the solar farm will involve the temporary change of use of the land, according to the company.

However, the agricultural use of the land will be retained in the long term, the firm said.

Pegasus said that the land will be capable of dual use farming at the time of its operational period, with small livestock able to graze the land between and amongst the panels.

In January this year, the company secured planning approval from Dorset Council for a 40MW solar farm with battery capacity in Dorset in south-west England, on behalf of renewable energy producer and service provider, Voltalia UK.