Strata starts construction on Scatter Wash project. (Credit: Nikola Johnny Mirkovic on Unsplash)

US-based renewable energy solutions provider Strata Clean Energy has started construction on its 255MW/1,020MWh Scatter Wash battery storage complex in Phoenix, Arizona, US.

The Scatter Wash project is expected to provide customers with reliable energy, support increased power demand, and store renewable energy from solar power plants on its grid.

Also, the battery storage facility will provide electricity when it is needed, particularly in the summers when extreme heat and electricity demand are high in Arizona.

The Scatter Wash project, which can store adequate electricity to power more than 250,000 homes for 4 hours daily for 20 years, is expected to become operational in April 2025.

Strata Clean Energy president Josh Rogol said: “This groundbreaking demonstrates a considerable advancement in large-scale sustainable energy solutions in a major growing metropolitan area, underscoring Strata’s dedication to addressing critical grid challenges.

“In showcasing our dedication to utility clients like APS and Arizona homes and businesses, we continue shaping the future of energy storage by ensuring grid reliability and driving progress towards broader decarbonization and economic development goals through local jobs and investment. It exemplifies our dedication to a more sustainable future.”

Last year, the US renewable energy company signed a 20-year tolling agreement with Arizona Public Service (APS) for its Scatter Wash battery storage facility.

The agreement is a result of the All-Source RFP APS, conducted in May 2022, to meet the growing needs of residential and business customers with affordable and clean electricity.

Under the terms of the tolling agreement, Strata will build, own, and operate the Scatter Wash battery storage complex as part of its portfolio of clean-energy assets.

In April last year, Strata selected US-based engineering services provider Mortenson as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) partner for the project.

The project will feature Tesla’s Megapack 2XL, a fully integrated battery system featuring advanced battery technology, software, and power conversion systems.

Strata said that the development of the Scatter Wash project is supported by the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) for standalone energy storage created by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

APS operations executive vice president Jacob Tetlow said: “Arizona is one of the fastest growing states in the country and reliable and affordable power is critical for APS customers, especially during our hottest summer days. These batteries will help us continue to serve our customers with a balanced and diverse power supply.”