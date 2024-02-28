The construction of the Fenix solar project, which will initially have 245MW capacity and can be further expanded by an additional 60MW, is expected to begin in March this year, featuring 424,638 photovoltaic modules

Iberdrola photovoltaic plant in Italy. (Credit: Iberdrola SA)

Spanish renewable energy company Iberdrola has signed an agreement with IB Vogt, a Germany-based solar development platform, to build a 305MW solar project in Italy.

The solar project, dubbed Fenix, will initially have 245MW capacity, which can be further expanded by an additional 60MW to bring the total capacity to 305MW.

The initial project is anticipated to provide more than 140,000 families with green energy.

The construction of the Fenix solar project is expected to begin in March this year, featuring 424,638 photovoltaic modules.

When operational, the plant will generate around 400GWh per annum, eliminating 119,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere.

In addition, the project is expected to create direct employment for around 500 local workers during construction and more than 100 permanent jobs during commercial operation.

Iberdrola Renewables Italy country manager Valerio Faccenda said: “This is a further step in Iberdrola’s growth in Italy.

“The company has undoubtedly laid a solid foundation to achieve the 2030 and 2035 targets, with a 100% renewable portfolio of more than 115 wind, photovoltaic and storage projects in advanced stages of development with a total capacity of 5GW.”

According to the Spanish renewable energy company, Italy currently has only 60 plants with more than 10MW capacity, and an average project is rated 26MW.

The proposed Fenix solar project will be the largest photovoltaic project under construction in the country.

Iberdrola said that the construction of Fénix consolidates its growth in Italy and its contribution to the country’s energy security.

Also, the facility supports the decarbonisation journey of large industrial customers through the supply of renewable energy through the sale of long-term power contracts.

In 2022, Iberdrola commissioned its first 23 MW PV plant in Italy, in Montalto di Castro, and completed its second 7MW solar plant in Montefiascone in 2023, in the same region.

The company also started construction of another 32MW solar plant in Tarquinia.

In addition to the Fenix project, Iberdrola plans to build Limes 10 and Limes 15 solar plants in the first half, and three other projects in the second half of this year.