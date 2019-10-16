The Henvey Inlet wind project is co-developed by Pattern Energy and Nigig Power Corporation, a fully-owned subsidiary of Henvey Inlet First Nation

Image: Construction of Henvey Inlet wind farm completed in Canada. Photo: courtesy of Pattern Energy Group LP.

Pattern Development and Nigig Power have completed the construction of 300MW Henvey Inlet wind facility in Ontario, Canada.

Located on Henvey Inlet First Nation Reserve No. 2, on the northeast shore of the Georgian Bay, the wind farm features 87 units of 3.45MW Vestas turbines with a 136-meter rotor diameter and 132-meter hub height.

The facility has a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) for its full production.

The project is co-developed by Pattern Energy and Nigig Power, a fully-owned subsidiary of Henvey Inlet First Nation.

Pattern Development CEO Mike Garland said: “This landmark project is a first on many fronts: largest single-phase wind facility in Canada, largest on-reserve wind installation in the country, and the first to develop a First Nation Environmental Stewardship Regime under the First Nations Lands Management Act.

“It’s an honor to partner with Henvey Inlet First Nation on this historic project that created hundreds of local jobs and is now providing a strong new source of revenue for the First Nation.”

The wind facility will generate enough electricity to power 100,000 households annually.

Nigig Power Corporation CEO Greg Newton said: “Now that construction is complete, we can begin to look forward to economic independence as a community.

“Our youth will see an even brighter future from expanding health and education services along with increased infrastructure.”

At the peak of construction, there were nearly 1,000 workers engaged in the project, of which approximately one-third workers were First Nations citizens.

The Henvey Inlet wind farm employs 20 permanent full-time staff for its operations. It is expected to create demand for over 100 ongoing indirect workers, including maintenance contractors.

Henvey Inlet wind farm is expected to generate over $7.6m in income per year for First Nation’s economy

Pattern Development said that project generated nearly $25m in direct economic activity for local First Nations businesses. The wind farm is expected to contribute in excess of C$10m ($7.57m) in income per year for Henvey Inlet First Nation.

The Henvey Inlet wind farm will continue to be jointly owned and operated by Pattern Development and Henvey Inlet First Nation. The facility is 50% owned by Pattern Development while the remaining stake belongs to Nigig Power.