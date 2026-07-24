First Solar has been selected to provide solar panels for the project. Credit: Bilanol/Shutterstock.com.

US-based energy investment company Panamint Capital has begun construction on the $1.7bn solar photovoltaic (PV) project at its Twin Oaks power station in Robertson County, Texas.

The project, called Big Rooter Power, has a planned capacity of 1.2GW-direct current.

According to the company, Big Rooter Power is being constructed on an existing coal mining site.

The project is being developed in two phases. The first, Big Rooter West, will provide 491MW-direct current (MWdc) and is scheduled to begin commercial operation in August 2028.

The second phase, Big Rooter East, is set to deliver 658MWdc and is expected to start construction in December 2026, with targeted commercial operation in August 2029.

Together, these phases are expected to create more than 800 jobs.

Panamint Capital CEO Apolka Totth said: “Big Rooter Power represents our vision for getting more out of America’s energy infrastructure and ensuring America’s energy dominance.

“When Big Rooter is complete, the Twin Oaks complex will have 1.5GW of operating thermal and renewable power, in addition to over 20 miles of new 345kV transmission, 1.6GWh [GW-hours] of battery energy storage and 790MW of Batch Zero data centre capacity under development across our 10,000-acre site.”

The company describes the project as part of an effort to transform a historic Texas energy facility into a contemporary energy and digital infrastructure centre.

By utilising existing assets, Panamint Capital aims to satisfy increasing electricity demand while extending the economic life of the site.

The Big Rooter West phase is expected to contribute more than $66m to the local economy during its operational lifetime, with an emphasis on local hiring and regional contractors and suppliers.

For the delivery of the project, Panamint Capital has engaged several US-based companies with experience in utility-scale infrastructure.

SOLV Energy will provide engineering, procurement and construction services covering solar, transmission and substation infrastructure.

First Solar has been selected to manufacture approximately two million solar panels at facilities in Ohio, Louisiana and Alabama for Big Rooter West and Big Rooter East.

Nextpower will supply its NX Horizon tracker systems, along with NX Navigator and Hail Pro-75 software.

The construction will use more than 34,000t of steel produced in the US.