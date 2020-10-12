juwi Shizen Energy has been chosen as the EPC contractor for the solar plant

Sano solar power plant completion image (Credit: Business Wire)

Pacifico Energy has announced the start of construction on a 53.9MW solar power generation plant in Sano-shi, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan.

Expected to begin commercial operations in the summer of 2022, the solar project is the first plant that Pacifico Energy is developing in Tochigi Prefecture.

juwi Shizen Energy has been chosen as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the Sano plant.

The solar power plant will be built on the site of a golf course.

Upon entering into operations, it is expected to generate approximately 62 million kilowatt hours (kwh) of electricity annually.

Over its electricity supply period of 18 years, the solar facility is anticipated to contribute to a reduction of approximately 500 thousand tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Sano plant marks thirteenth solar project for Pacific Energy in Japan

The Tochigi Prefecture solar project is financed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities served as financial advisor and Baker McKenzie acting as legal counsel to Pacifico Energy for the project.

With the Sano plant, Pacifico Energy has started construction on its thirteenth solar project in Japan, totalling 1,093MW.

Eight of those solar plants, totaling 644 MW, have already entered into commercial operations.

Pacifico Energy stated: “Leveraging the know-how and expertise accumulated and refined through extensive experience with development, construction and asset management of utility-scale solar power plants, Pacifico Energy will continue to develop, construct and operate renewable energy power plants to promote a low-carbon society.”

In February, the company commenced construction on a 111MW solar project in Nishimuro-gun, Wakayama Prefecture in Japan.