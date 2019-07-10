Orvana Minerals has filed on SEDAR, the independent preliminary economic assessment report (PEA) for the Taguas Mining Property located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Image: Orvana files preliminary economic assessment report for Taguas Mining Property. Photo: Courtesy of Alex Banner from Pixabay.

The PEA was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and the key PEA inputs and highlights were previously disclosed in the Company’s news release dated June 28, 2019.

The PEA was prepared by the following qualified persons: Antonio Peralta Romero, P.Eng., Principal Mining Engineer, Wood Canada Ltd., Vancouver; Joseph J. Kowalik PhD, QP MMSA Senior Consulting Geologist; Ronald G. Simpson, P.Geo., Mineral Resource Consultant, Geosim Services Inc.; and William Colquhoun, Pr Eng, FSAIMM, Principal Process Manager, Amec Foster Wheeler Peru S.A. (Wood).

The technical report, which is titled “Taguas Oxide Gold-Silver Project, San Juan, Argentina, Preliminary Economic Assessment, NI 43-101 Technical Report” with an effective date of May 14, 2019, can be found under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

Juan Gavidia, CEO of Orvana stated: “We are pleased to share with the investment community our Taguas PEA, authored by Wood. The highlights of the Taguas PEA, particularly the solid production, cost and revenue assumptions, as summarized in our June 28, 2019 press release, sends a clear message of value creation to Orvana’s shareholders. Management is now scoping out next steps to fully take advantage of the potential mineral resource upside, as well as to define the economics of Taguas with greater certainty and with a view of identifying opportunities to improve on the economics, given the latest global macro-economic trends.”

Source: Company Press Release.