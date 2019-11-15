The 460MW Permian Energy Center will consist of 420MW of solar PV and a 40MW of battery storage spread across a 3,600acre site

Image: The project will use 1.3 million PV modules from Chinese PV manufacturers Jinko Solar and JA Solar. Photo: courtesy of Ørsted.

Denmark-based energy company Ørsted has started the construction of its solar and battery storage facility in Texas, US.

The construction of the project has commenced upon the final investment decision from the company’s board of directors.

The 460MW Permian Energy Center will consist of a 420MW of solar PV and a 40MW of battery storage spread across a 3,600acre site.

The electricity generated from the solar PV will be enough to power 100,000 US households.

Located alongside existing oil and gas installations in Andrews County, the facility is expected to begin operations in mid-2021 and will supply growing West Texas demand for electricity.

Ørsted CEO Henrik Poulsen said: “We are very excited to be moving ahead with the Permian Energy Center project and to be adding solar plus storage to our rapidly growing portfolio of US onshore assets.

“With the completion of Permian, Ørsted will have a US portfolio of operating assets that spans the full spectrum of offshore and onshore renewable energy technologies, which we believe is important as we look to offer our customers the most competitive and diverse clean energy solutions into the future.

The project will use 1.3 million PV modules from Chinese PV manufacturers Jinko Solar and JA Solar.

Permian Energy Center construction will produce 300 jobs

During the construction phase, the Permian Energy Center project is expected to create 300 jobs.

Ørsted’s US onshore arm, Lincoln Clean Energy CEO Declan Flanagan said: “We are delighted to be adding this substantial solar plus storage capability to our portfolio.

“The Permian Energy Center is a landmark project that demonstrates Ørsted’s ability to deliver clean and competitive energy solutions to the dynamic US energy market.”

Ørsted’s US onshore business claims to operate nearly 1GW of wind assets. It has a further 670MW of wind assets under construction.

Once the Permian Energy Center construction is completed, Ørsted is expected to become the first energy company to operate the full spectrum of onshore and offshore wind, solar PV and storage solutions in the US market.

Recently, the company announced that it has opened a trading office in Chicago, as it expands in the US within the development and construction of offshore and onshore wind power as well as solar PV.