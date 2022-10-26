The partnership will develop the Vikinge Banke and Jyske Banke Nord projects in the North Sea with each having a capacity of 1.1GW and the Bornholm Bassin Syd and Bornholm Basin Øst offshore wind farms, each of 1.5GW capacity, in the Baltic Sea

Ørsted and CIP enter into a 50/50 partnership to develop 5.2GW offshore wind projects in Denmark. (Credit: Steve from Pixabay)

Ørsted and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) have announced a 50/50 partnership to develop about 5.2GW offshore wind energy capacity across four projects in Denmark.

The partnership will develop the Vikinge Banke and Jyske Banke Nord projects in the North Sea with each having a capacity of 1.1GW. The other two offshore wind farms to be developed will be the Bornholm Bassin Syd and Bornholm Basin Øst projects, of 1.5GW capacity each, in the Baltic Sea.

The Ørsted and CIP partnership includes the construction, development, and operation of the offshore wind farms along with the associated transmission assets.

Ørsted region continental Europe head Rasmus Errboe said: “Denmark has been a pioneer in offshore wind and is a front-runner in the green transformation.

“The four major open-door projects can help consolidate Denmark’s continued leadership position and create the foundation to kick-start the next phase of a Danish business adventure around the production of renewable hydrogen and green fuels.”

The partnership will develop the offshore wind projects through the open-door scheme and establish without the support from Danish taxpayers.

The four projects are expected to increase Denmark’s currently installed offshore wind capacity by more than two times.

Ørsted and CIP are hoping that the projects will create a Danish Power-to-X stronghold by supplying large-scale renewable electricity as soon as possible with a target of 2027 or 2028.

CIP senior partner Torsten Lodberg Smed said: “We’re proud to present our proposal together with Ørsted for how we can ensure the green energy for Denmark, which has never been more necessary, than during these times.

“If we succeed in completing the projects, we’ll also ensure the renewable electricity needed to give the Danish Power-to-X industry a much-needed boost, and we’re pleased with the support from the Danish pension funds and their members, who prioritise and invest in the green transition.”

The companies expect the partnership’s large-scale offshore wind projects to advance the pace, value creation, and innovation of Denmark’s green transition in various areas.

The partnership, which is subject to merger clearance, is expected to be finalised by the end of this year.