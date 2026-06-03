The BigBeau facility began operating in December 2022. Credit: 106882997/Shutterstock.com.

EDF power solutions North America and Masdar have signed 15-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) for output from the BigBeau Solar+Storage Project in Kern County, California, US.

The agreements cover electricity generated by the 128MW-alternating current (MWac) solar installation and its associated 40MW/160MW-hour (MWh) battery energy storage system (BESS).

The BigBeau facility began operating in December 2022.

It started supplying power to Southern California Edison (SCE) under new contracts on 1 February 2026.

When operating at full capacity, the BigBeau project provides enough power for up to 64,000 typical households in California.

This output is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 315,000t each year, comparable to the yearly emissions from 67,000 passenger vehicles.

This project is part of a broader collaboration between EDF power solutions and Masdar, which includes the development of seven renewable energy sites in the US with a total capacity of 1.1GW.

EDF power solutions North America has developed 26GW of wind, solar and energy storage projects during more than 35 years in the sector.

Its activities range from large-scale renewable projects to electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

EDF power solutions North America origination and power marketing associate director Jacqueline de Fresart said: “We are very pleased to support Southern California Edison’s clean energy goals and provide reliable and efficient energy to its customers from our operating BigBeau project.

“We are excited to partner with SCE again and look forward to more opportunities together.”

Masdar has operated in the US since 2019 and invested several billion dollars in the country.

The company intends to develop up to 25GW of projects in the US over the next ten years.

Masdar Americas director asset management Dustin Priemer said: “This agreement forms a part of Masdar’s growing portfolio in the US, reflecting our focus on scaling reliable, utility-scale clean power.

“We are appreciative of our growing partnership with Southern California Edison and our shared commitment to investing in new generation capacity to meet growing energy demand in California.”