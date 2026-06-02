The LNG Canada export facility in Kitimat, BC, Canada. Credit: LNG Canada.

Fluor has announced that its joint venture with JGC, JGC Fluor BC LNG II (JFJV2), has been granted a limited notice to proceed (LNTP) for the planned phase two expansion of the LNG Canada export terminal in Kitimat, British Columbia (BC).

The JV had previously been responsible for the delivery of phase one of the LNG Canada project.

This earlier phase included engineering, procurement, fabrication management, construction and commissioning of two liquefied natural gas (LNG) processing trains and related infrastructure.

Supporting facilities delivered in phase one included storage tanks, a rail yard, water treatment facilities, flare stacks and a marine terminal.

LNG Canada is jointly owned by Shell, which holds a 40% stake, Petronas with 25%, PetroChina and Mitsubishi each holding 15%, and KOGAS with 5%.

The LNG Canada facility loaded its first cargo in June 2025.

Situated on the west coast of Canada, the LNG Canada terminal has access to plentiful, low-cost natural gas sources and an ice-free port.

The facility, described as the first of its type in the country, is capable of producing around 14 million tonnes of LNG each year.

With a 40-year operating licence, the plant aims to supply lower-carbon natural gas to international customers.

If approved through a final investment decision, the phase two expansion would increase the plant’s output to twice its current capacity.

Fluor Business Group energy solutions president Pierre Bechelany said: “Our long‑standing partnership with LNG Canada is a point of pride for us, and we look forward to advancing the next phase of this world‑class project to help connect Canadian natural gas to global markets.

“The LNTP enables us to initiate early planning and move forward with key activities to support a proposed Phase 2 final investment decision by LNG Canada.”