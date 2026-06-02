In addition to the solar plant, OX2 is constructing a 50MW/120MWh BESS in Osiek Jasielski. Credit: harhar38/Shutterstock.com.

OX2 has begun construction on two renewable energy projects in Poland following investment decisions for both a solar farm and its first battery storage facility.

The company is developing the Lion solar farm, with a planned capacity of 165MW-peak, in the Sława municipality in Lubuskie Voivodeship. OX2 said it will be the largest solar project in its portfolio to date.

This plant is projected to generate approximately 184GW-hours (GWh) of electricity per year, a volume OX2 estimates could meet the annual needs of around 51,000 households.

The Lion solar project obtained support in a capacity auction for renewable electricity sales in December 2024.

In addition to the solar plant, OX2 is constructing a 50MW/120MW-hour (MWh) battery energy storage system (BESS) in Osiek Jasielski, located in the Podkarpackie Voivodeship. This is OX2’s inaugural battery project in Poland.

The Osiek facility has secured a 17-year agreement after being selected in the main 2027 capacity market auction.

According to the company, the installation is expected to help boost flexibility within Poland’s power network and enhance the integration of renewable energy sources, thus supporting grid stability.

OX2 CEO Matthias Taft said: “The Osiek energy storage facility and the Lion solar project together strengthen our position in the Polish market by adding assets that improve the reliability and stability of OX2’s long‑term revenue base.

“Osiek enhances system flexibility and supports the integration of more renewable power, while Lion brings stable production and long‑term value creation. Combined, these projects reflect our commitment to building a balanced and resilient portfolio that supports the country’s energy transition.”

OX2 has arranged long-term financing for these projects through NORD/LB and CaixaBank.

In February this year, Statkraft signed a seven-year deal with OX2 to manage two large-scale BESS with a combined capacity of 235MW in Finland.