Orefinders has budgeted approximately 5,000m of diamond core drilling at two high priority exploration targets on its Knight Gold Project in the Shining Tree Greenstone Belt

Orefinders announces 5,000m drill programme at Knight Gold Project. (Credit: istara from Pixabay)

Orefinders Resources Inc. (“Orefinders” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: ORX) is pleased to announce a 5,000 metre drilling program on its 100% owned Knight Gold Project, in the Shining Tree Greenstone Belt about 110km southwest of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Orefinders has budgeted approximately 5,000m of diamond core drilling at two high priority exploration targets on its Knight Gold Project in the Shining Tree Greenstone Belt. Drilling is expected to begin in September 2020, and an Ontario based diamond drill contractor has been engaged to carry out the drilling. Orefinders views the Knight Project as having highly prospective geology with mineralization representing multiple styles. The geology of the Knight Project is similar to that of the Kirkland Lake-Larder Lake camp, in the southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, 110 km to the northeast. Orefinders’ Knight Project is permitted to drill.

Drilling will focus on:

1. Tyranite Mine (11 holes, 4,500 metres)

Testing continuity of mineralization at depths below the historical mine development where limited historical drilling has indicated the presence of high gold grades.

Testing the continuity of mineralization along strike of the mineralized structure, to the north of the historical mine workings.

Drill core from all holes will be orientated to permit the collection of detailed information on the orientations of geological structures.

2. Porphyry Lake IP Anomaly Target (2 holes, 500 metres)

The drilling target is identified as a near-surface high chargeability anomaly with an associated apparent resistivity anomaly, approximately 300m long.

long. The geophysical anomaly represents a potential gold-enriched large hydrothermal alteration / mineralization system, an interpretation that is supported by results from historical drilling in the general area of the planned drilling.

Source: Company Press Release