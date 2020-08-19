The total amount of work available for bidding over the five-year contract is about $100m

OPG’s Manitou Generating Station Sluice Gates Project. (Credit: CNW Group/Ontario Power Generation Inc.)

Ontario Power Generation (OPG) is ensuring local businesses succeed during the COVID-19 pandemic by selecting Andritz Hydro Canada, based in Paris, Ont., as one of four companies to bid on future repair, replacement and refurbishment work for large control gates at OPG’s hydroelectric generating stations.

“As Ontario’s economy begins to rebuild, OPG is advancing many of our critical infrastructure projects and initiatives that will help support economic development and a clean energy future at our hydroelectric facilities,” said Ken Hartwick, OPG’s President and CEO. “It also provides us with the opportunity to help local businesses, such as Andritz, prosper during these uncertain times.”

“Andritz is pleased by this selection and we welcome the opportunity to support work on upgrading OPG’s hydroelectric generating assets,” said Daniel Carrier, CEO of Andritz Hydro Canada. “Our skilled tradespeople will ensure that project work is completed to a very high standard.”

“Continuing to support local jobs and economic growth in communities like Paris is more important than ever as Ontario’s economy recovers,” said Minister of Energy, Mines and Northern Development, Greg Rickford. “I applaud OPG for taking an Ontario-focused approach to supporting a strong and healthy supply chain within our province’s energy sector.”

In April 2020, OPG entered into a Vendor of Record (VOR) arrangement for future repair and replacement work of control gates that is required at OPG’s hydroelectric generating stations across the province. In addition to Andritz, the VOR arrangement was awarded to the following three vendors using an open, fair, transparent and competitive process:

Canmec Industrial Inc.

Groupe LAR Inc.

Stuart Olson Industrial Constructors Inc. and Mecan Hydro Inc (partnership).

The total amount of work available for bidding over the five-year contract is approximately $100 million.

Source: Company Press Release