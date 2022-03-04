The new facility is involved in the extraction and capturing of Rumpke Waste & Recycling’s Noble Road Landfill and converting it into renewable natural gas

Opal Fuels has commenced commercial operations at Noble Road RNG facility in US. (Credit: Gerald Krieseler from Pixabay)

Opal fuels has started commercial operations at its Noble Road renewable natural gas (RNG) facility located in Shiloh of Ohio, US.

The new facility is involved in the extraction and capturing of Rumpke Waste & Recycling’s Noble Road Landfill and converting it into RNG.

The produced RNG will be shipped through Chesapeake Utilities’ wholly owned subsidiary Aspire Energy of Ohio. NextEra Energy Resources, through its affiliate, is also the joint owner of the project.

Using advanced and patented technology, the new facility will treat landfill gas through the removal of carbon dioxide and other components to purify the biogas and generate pipeline quality RNG.

Aspire Energy has built a 33.1 mile (53.2km) pipeline that is used to ship the RNG to the company’s pipeline system.

OPAL Fuels will dispense the fuel at its stations and Rumpke trucks will also be fueled using the RNG produced at the facility.

Opal Fuels co-CEO Adam Comora said: “We have worked closely with Rumpke and Aspire Energy to make the Noble Road biogas upgrading facility a reality.

“As an end-to-end producer and supplier of RNG, we are proud to work with landfill operators such as Rumpke to unlock new revenue streams, reduce methane emissions and help the heavy-duty transportation industry get to net-zero – truly a win-win-win scenario.”

The Noble Road project is anticipated to generate around 6.9 million gasoline gallon equivalents (GGE) per year of RNG.

It holds the potential to reduce the landfill’s methane emissions by up to 20,000 tonnes per annum, as well as the CO 2 emissions by over 48,000 tonnes per annum.

In December last year, Opal Fuels signed an agreement with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (ArcLigh) to go public in a deal worth $1.75bn.