The gas/condensate discovery was made by OMV in the Norwegian North Sea. (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay)

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has announced that OMV has made a gas/condensate discovery in production licence 1100 near the Oseberg field in the Norwegian North Sea.

The hydrocarbon discovery was made through the drilling of the 30/5-4 S and 30/5-4 A exploration wells.

The wells were drilled nearly 10km northwest of the Oseberg field, 150km northwest of Bergen.

According to the NPD, the 30/5-4 S and 30/5-4 A exploration wells encountered a gas/condensate column of nearly 100m and around 90m in the Tarbert Formation, respectively.

Both the exploration wells did not encounter any gas/water contact.

The primary exploration target for the 30/5-4 S exploration well was to prove the presence of petroleum in Middle Jurassic reservoir rocks in the Tarbert Formation. The secondary exploration target was to discover petroleum in Middle Jurassic reservoir rocks in the Ness Formation.

With traces of petroleum traces, the Ness Formation is dry, stated the NPD.

Both wells are said to have undergone extensive data collecting and sampling. These include a formation test in well 30/5-4 A.

Through a 10/64-inch nozzle opening, the formation test in the Tarbert Formation produced an average of 60,000Sm3 of gas and 45Sm3 of condensate per flow day.

According to preliminary estimates, the discovery volume ranges from 1.5 million Sm3 to 6.5 million Sm3 of recoverable oil equivalent.

The licensees, OMV (40%), Source Energy (20%), Wintershall Dea Norge (20%), and Longboat Energy Norge (20%) will evaluate the discovery with a view towards further follow-up, said NPD.

The 30/5-4 S exploration well was drilled to a vertical depth of 5,003m below sea level. It was terminated in the Middle Jurassic in the Ness Formation.

The 30/5-4 A well was drilled to respective vertical and measured depths of 4,726m and 4,946m below sea level. It was terminated in the Middle Jurassic in the Tarbert Formation.

The wells, which were drilled by the Nobel Intrepid drilling facility, will be plugged permanently and abandoned.