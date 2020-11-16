The well encountered multiple sands in Kopili, Narpuh and Lakadong+Therria formations with a total net pay of about 10m

OIL makes hydrocarbon discovery at well Dinjan-1. (Credit: 272447 from Pixabay)

Oil India (OIL), India’s second largest National Exploration & Production Company, through its exploratory efforts has made 1 (one) Hydrocarbon Discovery at Well Dinjan-1 in Tinsukia Petroleum Mining Lease (PML) in the Upper Assam Basin during 1st half of FY 2020-21.

The well encountered multiple sands in Kopili, Narpuh and Lakadong+Therria formations with a total net pay of about 10 m. On testing, a 3-m Lk + Th sand at a depth of 3614 m, it produced gas @ 115,000 SCMD through 5 mm bean with FTHP – 3750 psi.

This discovery will open up new areas for further oil & gas exploration in Assam and would help in enhancing the gas production with future appraisal & development activities.

Source: Company Press Release