The event will focus on how to optimize operations for a new energy era, uncovering how to attract, train and retain next-generation talent and stay relevant in a crowded market

More than 50 executive speakers will be gathering at the conference and exhibition. (Credit: Maria Lupan on Unsplash)

The foremost digital strategists of the oil and gas sector will descend on Houston, Texas, this June to reveal unique insights into data-driven operations.

Data Driven Oil & Gas USA 2022, at the Royal Sonesta Houston on June 14 and 15, will see the industry’s digital leaders returning to the stage after a two-year virtual hiatus to help attendees make their operations more efficient and cost effective.

Appearing this year will be experts including Ellen Nielsen, General Manager of Data at Chevron; Patrick Dunn, Upstream Data Architecture and Operations Manager at ExxonMobil; and Ahmed Hashmi, Senior Vice President of Digital at BP.

Other confirmed speakers include Mubarik Choudry, digital commercial manager for computational science and digital Innovation at Shell, Anupam Singh, investment director of venture capital at Saudi Aramco EV, and Giacomo Silvestri, group head of digital at Eni.

“This event will feature digital leaders from companies with a combined market capitalization upwards of $2.8 trillion, more than the entire gross domestic product of Canada or Italy,” said Jade Waters, global project director for upstream oil and gas at Reuters Events.

“These experts are leading the digital transformation of some of the biggest companies on the planet, and they will be sharing the lessons learned exclusively at Data Driven Oil & Gas USA 2022 in Houston this June.”

More than 50 executive speakers will be gathering at the conference and exhibition, which is expected to attract more than 500 attendees—including around 200 professionals from exploration and production. This year’s event will focus on how to:

– Optimize operations for a new energy era, uncovering how to attract, train and retain next-generation talent and stay relevant in a crowded market with holistic digital and environmental, social and governance-based initiatives.

· Maximize minimized assets, implementing an effective asset management strategy to improve competitiveness and profit margins against a background of reduced rig counts and layoffs coupled with increasing demand.

· Meet demand by scaling up, demonstrating how to scale new technologies across the value chain, increase return on investment and foster collaboration across silos.

· Put data to work, going beyond collection and analysis and finding out how to act on information to reduce risk, downtime and emissions.

· Discover data-driven solutions, introducing key providers and sources for digital transformation.

Data Driven Oil & Gas USA 2022 will feature an agenda packed with real-life case studies and a bespoke in-person meeting service to facilitate new business opportunities, along with closed-door executive workshops and exclusive roundtables held under strict Chatham House rules.

Attending the show will be the biggest names in oil and gas, including BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Devon Energy, Eni, Equinor, ExxonMobil, Repsol, Occidental Petroleum, Saudi Aramco, and Shell.

“As the world pivots towards a more sustainable future, digital technologies will be key in allowing upstream players to unlock new revenues and efficiencies,” said Waters. “Nowhere else will there be such a wealth of intelligence on how to put these digital tools to use in the oil and gas industry.”

Data Driven Oil & Gas USA 2022 will be held at the Royal Sonesta Houston Galleria, one of Houston’s most exclusive hotels, on June 14 and 15. For more information, visit https://events.reutersevents.com/oilandgas/data-driven-usa or write to dimitri.soru@thomsonreuters.com.