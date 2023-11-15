Aramco has started production from the South Ghawar field two months ahead of schedule, which is the company’s second unconventional gas stream following the North Arabia field in 2018, which delivered 240 million standard cubic feet per day to Wa’ad Al-Shamal region

Aramco starts gas production at South Ghawar field. (Credit: Zbynek Burival on Unsplash)

Saudi Arabia’s national petroleum and natural gas company Aramco has started producing unconventional tight gas from its South Ghawar field in Al Hasa Province, 200km east of Riyadh.

Aramco has started production two months ahead of schedule, which supports its strategy to increase gas production by more than half from 2021 levels, through 2030.

The production of tight gas represents the company’s second unconventional gas stream following the North Arabia field, which started production in 2018 and delivered 240 million standard cubic feet per day (scfd) to customers in Wa’ad Al-Shamal.

The facilities commissioned at the South Ghawar operation can process 300 million scfd of raw gas and 38,000 barrels per day (bpd) of condensate.

Amid growing demand for gas, Aramco intends to continue its work to more than double the overall processing capacity of South Ghawar.

The oil and gas company said that it will achieve South Ghawar’s strategic goal of delivering 750 million scfd of raw gas in the near future.

Aramco upstream president Nasir Al-Naimi said: “This first production of unconventional tight gas from South Ghawar is a milestone that demonstrates real progress on our gas expansion strategy, which we believe has a role to play in meeting the Kingdom’s needs for lower-emission energy and supporting growth in the chemicals sector.

“The ability to commence production two months ahead of schedule and below budget is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our people and their determination to continuously enhance our Upstream operations.”

Simultaneously, Aramco is progressing works at the Jafurah unconventional gas field, which is the largest liquid-rich shale gas play in the Middle East.

Last month, Aramco awarded a $2.4bn contract to Hyundai Engineering & Construction and Hyundai Engineering for the construction of a gas processing plant for the Jafurah gas project.

The two companies that received contracts are affiliates of South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group.