The contract, awarded by DEME Offshore, includes transportation of 48 jackets from Lamprell fabrication yard, UAE to the Port of Nigg in the Scottish Highlands

OHT has been awarded a contract for the transportation of jacket foundations for the Moray East offshore wind project in Scotland, UK. The contract, awarded by DEME Offshore, includes transportation of 48 jackets from Lamprell fabrication yard, UAE to the Port of Nigg in the Scottish Highlands.

OHT will dedicate three of their largest open deck semi-submersible heavy transportation vessels to the project. The three-legged jackets, averaging more than 1,000 tonnes each, will reach up to 80metresin height and OHT’s impressive fleet will carry on average eight foundations per voyage.

‘We started discussions in early 2015, developing the transportation concept, and we have since been in close and open dialogue with DEME Offshore’ said Eirik Rieber-Mohn, Tender Manager, OHT. ‘We are delighted and proud to work with the professional team at DEME Offshore and look forward to executing the works safely and to schedule’.

Torgeir E. Ramstad, CEO, OHT said ‘we are very pleased to have been entrusted with this important task in the development of Moray East for DEME Offshore and EDPR. This contract award has come at the perfect time for OHT, as we approach the highly anticipated launch of our first vessel built specifically for the offshore wind market. The Alfa Lift design vessel will be the world’s largest, most innovative and efficient custom-built offshore wind foundation installation vessel.’

‘We are looking forward to bringing our extensive experience in heavy transportation to the Moray East project, maximising efficiency for the delivery of critical path components as we transport the jacket foundations safely around Cape of Good Hope on their 12,000 nautical mile journey’.

Transportation of all jackets is expected to be completed by September 2020.

