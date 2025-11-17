State-owned OGDCL holds a 100% working interest in the Pasakhi and Pasakhi North Development and Production Lease. Credit: BalLi8Tic/Shutterstock.com.

The Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) has started oil production from the Pasakhi-14 well in the Hyderabad district in Sindh, Pakistan, marking a step forward in the company’s strategy to optimise exploration and support national energy security.

The company announced this development in a disclosure to the Pakistan Stock Exchange last Friday.

Pasakhi-14 is now producing 1,100 barrels of oil per day (bopd).

The well is situated within the Pasakhi and Pasakhi North Development and Production Lease.

State-owned OGDCL holds a 100% working interest in this lease.

According to OGDCL, the Pasakhi-14 well was drilled to a depth of 2,183m, targeting the upper sands of the Lower Goru formation.

OGDCL utilised a Rotary Steerable System (RSS), Electromagnetic Measurement While Drilling (MWD), and a nitrified mud system to drill Pasakhi-14.

The company stated that this is the first time it has used a nitrified mud system, aiming to improve directional control and preserve formation integrity during drilling operations.

To facilitate production, the well is equipped with electric submersible pump technology.

OGDCL stated that adding Pasakhi-14 aligns with its strategy of focused exploration, efficient drilling and production optimisation in support of the country’s energy security requirements.

OGDCL, incorporated on 23 October 1997, was set up to take over the exploration, development and production activities of the former Oil and Gas Development Corporation, which was founded in 1961.

The company has continued to play a key role in Pakistan’s energy sector.

In the previous year, OGDCL commenced oil and gas production at Kunnar West Well-3, also located in the Hyderabad District. The well produces 3.5 million cubic feet of gas, 30 barrels of condensate and 3.8 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas daily.

Last week, OGDCL, along with its joint venture (JV) partners, secured a provisional award for eight exploration blocks offshore Pakistan.

The award followed a government-led competitive bidding round held last month. OGDCL’s JV partners in these exploration rights include Pakistan Petroleum, Mari Energies and Prime Global Energies.