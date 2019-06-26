Ofwat has announced that Southern Water has agreed to pay a £126 million penalty following serious failures in the operation of its sewage treatment sites and for deliberately misreporting its performance.

Image: Ofwat announces £126m penalty for Southern Water. Photo: courtesy of Crown copyright.

The Environment Agency has undertaken a separate criminal investigation, which began in 2016, into suspected permit breaches at a number of Southern Water’s sites. Please see our full media statement below.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said:

“The Environment Agency takes this matter extremely seriously. We are pursuing our own criminal investigation into Southern Water due to suspected permit breaches at a number of its sites.

“This began in 2016 and revealed issues which required separate consideration by Ofwat, leading to today’s penalty. The environmental aspect of the investigation is ongoing and we expect to commence court proceedings soon.”

