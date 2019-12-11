Ocean Infinity will be deploying their state-of-the-art technology to conduct 2D Ultra High-Resolution Seismic surveys and Seabed Soil Sampling in Block 32 and Block 17

Image: Ocean Infinity to perform 2D High-Resolution seismic survey in Angola. Photo: Courtesy of Ocean Infinity.

Ocean Infinity, the next generation sub-sea technology and data company, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract by Total E&P Angola, one of the main branches of Total, a major energy player worldwide.

Ocean Infinity’s recent expansion to their fleet of autonomous underwater vehicles and further advancements in pioneering battery technology, ensures that high-quality data is gathered for the client in the safest, most efficient and innovative technology driven way.

Paul Helmore, Ocean Infinity’s CCO, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Total E&P in Angola with this project and that our ability to provide answers for the offshore energy sector continues to be recognised. Being awarded this project further confirms that our innovative technology driven approach is continuing to meet the growing demand for a higher value and lower impact method to acquire ocean data.

We are excited to be working with Total on this project to gather data in the most innovative way the industry has seen.”

