Developed as a joint venture between marine project developer Simply Blue Group, Danish power company Ørsted and subsea engineering company Subsea7, Salamander will help the UK achieve 5GW of floating offshore wind by 2030

The Salamander floating offshore wind project. (Credit: Simply Blue Group)

Ocean Infinity, a survey contractor, has completed the 2022 geophysical and environmental survey works for the 100MW Salamander floating offshore wind project offshore Scotland.

The US-based marine robotics company commenced the geophysical survey and environmental survey activities in August this year, using the Northern Franklin vessel.

Salamander is being developed as a joint venture between marine project developer Simply Blue Group, Danish power company Ørsted and subsea engineering company Subsea7.

The floating wind project will help the UK government achieve its target of delivering 5GW of operational floating offshore wind by 2030, said Simply Blue.

Salamander project director Huw Bell said: “This is a key landmark for the project as the survey results will be used to support engineering studies including mooring design and cable burial assessments.

“Benthic survey data will be analysed onshore with results supporting the Environmental Impact Assessment and the overall consenting process. The working relationship and quality of work with Ocean Infinity has been excellent throughout.

“In what’s turned out to be quite a dynamic scope, the operations have been completed safely with no harm to personnel or the environment. This really has been a textbook performance by all involved.”

The Salamander floating offshore wind project is planned to be constructed 35km off the coast of Peterhead and will feature advanced floating offshore wind technologies.

The scope of the project includes the exploration of the offshore array area and export cable route corridor using both geophysical and benthic habitat survey techniques.

It was designed to establish a basic ground model, which will be developed as the project progresses, and support the cost reduction.

Salamander is planned to be progressed through Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round.

The INTOG round will issue seabed leases through a bidding process, for both small-scale innovation projects of less than 100MW capacity and for large-scale oil and gas projects.

In August this year, Wood has been awarded the Principal Designer and Pre-FEED scope for Salamander floating wind farm development.