NV5 Global has secured contracts from two prominent Eastern natural gas utilities in the US. (Credit: FreeImages/Michael & Christa Richert)

NV5 Global has secured two new contracts for liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects from two prominent Eastern natural gas utilities in the US.

The two new contracts are valued at $8m.

NV5 has bagged an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for an LNG facility vaporisation system expansion worth $6m.

The expansion will increase production capacity and enhance reliability by adding redundancy.

The design work of the project has commenced and the project is expected to be completed later this year.

The company has also won an engineering, procurement construction and Management (EPCM) contract worth $2m for the second phase of an LNG facility boil-off compressor project.

NV5 said that design work on phase 2 will begin immediately and the project is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

NV5 chairman and CEO Dickerson Wright said: “Many of the projects that we design and support are considered critical infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security guidelines related to essential services, including energy, transportation, water, and wastewater projects.

“The safety of our employees is our top priority, and while most of our engineers are working remotely, we have implemented social distancing and hygiene practices to protect our field and shop personnel.”

NV5 was awarded $34m LNG contract in February

In February, NV5 Global was awarded a $34m EPC contract by a prominent Eastern US natural gas company for a LNG facility liquefaction system upgrade.

The company had stated that the design work has started on the new facility, and the project is expected to be completed in nearly 18 months.