Image: NV Energy announces plans to build 1.2GW solar projects. Photo: Courtesy of bernswaelz/Pixabay.

Las Vegas, Nevada-based public utility company NV Energy announced its plans to construct 1.2GW of solar and 590MW in battery energy storage systems in the state.

The 1.2GW of solar energy will come from three projects which will be located in the southern part of the state.

NV Energy will have to seek approval from the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada as part of its integrated resource plan filing. The addition of the new projects is expected to enable the company to exceed the commitment made to its customers last year to double its renewable energy by 2023.

In April, Nevada state government signed the Senate Bill 358, as per which, power providers in the state need to achieve 50% renewable energy portfolio standard (RPS) by 2030.

NV Energy president and CEO Doug Cannon said: “Today’s announcement demonstrates our commitment to bringing low-cost solar energy to our customers while helping Nevada be a leader in clean energy development and the addition of battery storage helps extend the benefits of these solar projects when the sun isn’t shining.

“Bringing more renewable energy development to our state is what’s best for our customers, our economy, job creation and for our environment.”

The 1.2GW solar projects of NV Energy will be supported by 590MW battery systems

The three new solar projects and three related battery energy storage systems are the result of a competitive solicitation released last fall. The construction phase will create more than 3,000 temporary jobs.

The first will be the 200MW Arrow Canyon solar project, which will include a 75MW-5 hour battery storage system. The project will be located in Clark County, Nevada. The project will be developed by EDF Renewables North America.

The second project is the 300MW Southern Bighorn Solar & Storage Center, with 135MW – 4 hour Li-Ion battery energy storage system. This project will be located in Clark County. The project is being developed by 8minute Solar Energy.

The third project will be the Gemini Solar + Battery Storage Project that includes 690MW solar photovoltaic array coupled with a 380MW battery storage system. This project will also be located in Clark County.