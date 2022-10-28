The application was rejected on grounds that the Australian coal mine expansion project would have considerable and irreversible effects on the historic heritage of the Ravensworth Homestead complex

Glencore’s application for Glendall coal mine expansion project turned down by NSW IPC. (Credit: Chris Wiedenhoff from Pixabay)

Glencore’s application to seek consent for the expansion of the Glendall coal mine in New South Wales (NSW) has been rejected by the Australian state’s Independent Planning Commission (IPC), citing significant effects on the historic heritage of the proposed project site.

The miner’s application was for the Glendell continued operations project and associated application to modify the Mount Owen continued operations project. The projects relate to the extension of coal mining at the existing coal mine of Glencore in the Hunter Valley.

According to the NSW IPC, the application had considerable and irreversible effects on the historic heritage of the Ravensworth Homestead complex.

Ravensworth Homestead is made up of colonial buildings and historic gardens in an agricultural setup.

The NSW IPC ruled that due to the impacts, the site is not appropriate for the Glendall coal mine expansion project and that Glencore’s application is not in the public interest.

While arriving at the decision, the Commission agreed with the opinions of the Department of Planning and Environment, Heritage NSW, and Glencore that the Ravensworth Homestead complex has both local and state heritage significance, with elements of high to exceptional significance.

The NSW IPC said that the removal and relocation of the complex from the site will result in a major loss to future generations.

Besides, the Commission considered that the application for the Glendall coal mine expansion project will damage Aboriginal cultural heritage.

In February 2022, the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and the Environment (DPIE) recommended that the Glendell continued operations project should proceed. However, the final determination on the expansion project has been with the NSW IPC after undertaking an assessment process which would include a public hearing.

Through the expansion, Glencore intends to continue mining for an additional 21 years at the Glendell mine beyond existing approvals. The project is estimated to increase the production capacity of the coal mine to 10 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa).

The miner stated: “Glencore is extremely disappointed with the Independent Planning Commission (IPC) decision to refuse our application for continued mining at our Glendell open cut operation.

It is particularly disheartening considering that Glencore has invested more than 6 years and $25 million in studies as well as consulting with the community to produce a viable and environmentally sustainable project.”