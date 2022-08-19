With a total generating capacity of 372MW, all five projects are majority-owned by the indigenous Mi’kmaq communities of Nova Scotia and are anticipated to become operational by the end of 2025

Nova Scotia selects five wind projects to deliver renewable power. (Credit: Abby Anaday on Unsplash)

The Provincial Government of Nova Scotia, Canada has selected five onshore wind projects, to deliver clean energy to the province for the next 25 years.

With a total generating capacity of 372MW, all five projects are majority-owned by the Mi’kmaq communities, the indigenous people of Nova Scotia.

The projects include Benjamins Mill wind farm, being developed by a partnership between Natural Forces and Wskijnu’k Mtmo’taqnuow Agency (WMA)​, near Falmouth.

Ellershouse 3 Wind Farm, is being developed in Hants County, under the partnership between Potentia Renewables and Annapolis Valley First Nation.

The Higgins Mountain Wind Farm, being developed by Elemental Energy and Wedgeport wind farm in Sipekne’katik First Nation, has also been selected by Nova Scotia.

In addition, the WEB Weavers Mountain Wind farm, being developed by SWEB Development and Glooscap First Nation, has been selected as the fifth project.

All five projects are anticipated to become operational by the end of 2025.

Each project will enter into a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Nova Scotia Power, to sell their renewable electricity at an average price of C$53.17 ($41) per MWh.

The agreements are subject to securing all the necessary regulatory permits and approvals, including an environmental assessment that involves community consultations.

According to CustomerFirst Renewables, the Rate Base Procurement (RBP) portfolio represents around 12% of Nova Scotia’s total electricity consumption.

CustomerFirst Renewables is the procurement administrator for the Province of Nova Scotia.