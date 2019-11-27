Parks Canada issued the water licence and land use permit portion for the all-season access road while Mackenzie Valley Land and Water Board issued road permits for the project

Image: NorZinc has received all the major permits for Prairie Creek mine in Canada. Photo courtesy of Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay.

Canada-based mine developer NorZinc has secured all the major permits for the construction and operation of the Prairie Creek zinc-lead-silver project in Canada.

Located in the Dene territory in north-west Canada, Prairie Creek zinc mine is expected to produce approximately 65,000t (tonnes) of zinc concentrate and 72,000t of lead concentrate over the first ten years of production.

NorZinc said that the all season road will provide the mine with year round access to the country’s national transportation network.

The company intends to build the Prairie Creek mine in two phases. The first phase will begin with the construction of an initial 170 km winter road to the mine site that is planned for the first quarter of next year.

NorZinc stated that the timing of issuance of the road permits, and the time for the review process required for the management plans, has made the company consider an alternative road construction schedule.

NorZinc president & CEO Don MacDonald said: “We finally have the last major permit in place to build the Prairie Creek Mine and will be working very hard over the coming weeks to present, and obtain approval for, the management and monitoring plans for the all season road so we can advance construction and start to build.”

MacDonald added, “The timely approval of the management plans will be critical for us to continue to meet our development schedule outlined over 16 months ago.

“It is also critical that we develop the Prairie Creek Mine in a manner that is the most environmentally sustainable and with the strongest local indigenous support.”

Feasibility study for Prairie Creek mine was completed in September 2017

In September 2017, feasibility study of the project was completed while construction and development are expected to start in 2020.

The Prairie Creek project is likely to commence production in 2022 and is anticipated to have a mine life of 15 years.