NorthWestern Energy has new coal supply agreement for Colstrip. Photo: courtesy of Ben Scherjon from Pixabay.

NorthWestern Energy has entered into a six-year coal supply agreement with Westmoreland Rosebud Mining for the Colstrip Plant.

Rosebud Mine is a 25,000-acre surface mine complex located in the northern Powder River Basin adjacent to the Colstrip Plant.

The new coal supply agreement is to begin Jan. 1, 2020 and will replace a coal supply contract in place now that expires on Dec. 31, 2019.

This new coal supply agreement will allow Colstrip to continue to provide safe, reliable and affordable energy to meet critical peak demand for NorthWestern Energy’s Montana customers.

Source: Company Press Release