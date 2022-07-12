The CPPA will provide Hai Long 2B and 3 sites with a fixed price for delivering power for a period of 20 years, in addition to Taiwan Renewable Energy Certificates (T-RECs) for the contract period

Northland signs CPPA for Hai Long sites. (Credit: Nicholas Doherty on Unsplash)

Canadian power producer Northland Power has signed a corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) for production from its Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan.

The agreement has been signed with an investment grade counterparty and covers 100% of the power generated from Hai Long 2B and 3 sites, which have a combined capacity of 744MW.

Under the terms of the CPPA, the Hai Long 2B and 3 sites would receive a fixed price for delivering power for a period of 20 years.

In addition, the offshore wind sites will receive Taiwan Renewable Energy Certificates (T-RECs) during the contract period.

The company will start providing renewable power after Hai Long becomes completely operational, which is anticipated in late 2026.

Northland president and chief executive officer Mike Crawley said: “Today’s announcement is a substantial milestone for Northland and for our partners in the Hai Long project.

“This agreement marks Northland’s first signed corporate PPA and aligns with our commitment to supporting the global decarbonisation efforts by governments and corporate entities through the development of renewable energy.”

The Hai Long offshore wind project comprises three offshore wind sites and is being developed as a single project with a combined gross capacity of 1,044MW.

Alongside the Hai Long 2B and Hai Long 3, the project includes the third site, dubbed Hai Long 2A, with a 300MW capacity.

The Hai Long 2A is backed by a separate 20-year power PPA with Taiwan’s state-owned electric power producer Taipower signed in 2019.

In 2018, the Taiwan Bureau of Energy (BOE) awarded Northland, the 744MW wind capacity of the project under Taiwan’s offshore wind auction programme.

In May last year, Siemens Gamesa has been selected as the preferred supplier for the entire 1,044MW Hai Long offshore wind projects.

Pursuant to the preferred supplier agreement, Siemens Gamesa is responsible for supplying its SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbines and service for the full volume of the project.