Turkish energy company Karayel Elektrik has placed the order for a wind farm to be located in a region with 7.8m per second wind speeds

Image: Nordex to supply 77MW turbines in Turkey. Photo: Courtesy of Nordex SE.

German wind turbine-maker Nordex has received an order from Karayel Elektrik to supply and install wind turbines totaling 76.8MW for the Vize-2 wind farm in Turkey.

For the Vize-2 wind farm, Nordex will supply 16 of its N149/4.0-4.5 turbines. The hub height of the turbines will be 125m. The turbines, from the Delta4000 series, will be supplied in the 4.8MW operating mode. The order also includes a premium service contract covering ten years.

The Vize-2 wind farm could generate over 240GWh of clean energy

To be located in the north of Turkey, near the city of Kirklareli, the wind farm is located in a region, where average wind speeds reach up to 7.8m per second. The wind farm is expected to be completed by the end of next year and could generate more than 240GWh of clean electricity annually.

Nordex Group chief scientific officer Patxi Landa said: “With the N149/4.0-4.5 from the Delta4000 series, we are able to offer our customers a very powerful, as well as one of the most flexible, series turbines currently available on the market. Depending on their business model, customers have the possibility to opt for an operating mode between 4.0 and 4.5 MW or, like Karayel Elektrik, for 4.8 MW.”

Karayel Elektrik is a project company owned by Nokta Investment and Yilsan Investment in Istanbul.

Nordex stated that for the project, Karayel Elektrik, similar to all of its customers in Turkey, will receive a higher feed-in remuneration. And, Nordex will manufacture all towers, rotor blades, generators and anchor cages manufactured within the country.

Last month, Nordex had received orders from Turkish renewable energy producer Boydak Enerji to supply turbines for two of its wind farms, totaling 248MW.

As part of the agreement, Nordex will supply 21 N149/4.0-4.5 turbines with 4.8MW capacity each for the 110.8MW Ömerli wind farm, along with 22 of its N117/3675 turbines for the 80.9MW Sibel project.