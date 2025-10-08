Nordex Group has installed approximately 57GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets. Credit: Tobias Arhelger/Shutterstock.com.

Nordex Group has secured orders from wpd, a global developer and operator of wind and solar farms, for 21 turbines across six projects in Germany.

The orders, totalling 125.7MW, include a 15-year ‘premium service’ contract for turbine maintenance.

The orders secured are for six N163/6.X turbines, 11 N149/5.X turbines, two N163/5.X turbines, and two N133/4.8 turbines.

These turbines will be installed at wind farms located in Schleswig-Holstein, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Brandenburg, North Rhine-Westphalia, and Saxony-Anhalt.

The delivery and installation of the turbines for the respective projects are scheduled for 2026 and 2027.

Nordex Group region central vice-president Karsten Brüggemann said: “For many years, wpd and Nordex have been working together successfully, thus advancing wind energy projects across Europe.

“We are pleased to expand and continue this successful partnership with the project bundle of over 125MW in Germany. These orders are a sign of trust in our technology and our team.”

Founded in 1996, wpd has operations in 33 countries.

The company plans, finances, builds, and operates wind farms and solar parks.

Nordex Group, meanwhile, has installed approximately 57GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets, with consolidated sales of about €7.3bn ($8.51bn) in 2024.

The company employs more than 10,400 people and has a manufacturing facilities in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, and the US.

Last month, Nordex Group announced its entry into Ecuador with a turbine order.

Under this contract, it has been tasked to supply 19 N149/5.X turbines for a wind farm in southern Ecuador, totalling 112MW capacity.