Nordex wins order from Lithuanian utility Lietuvos Energija to supply 29 turbines, each with more than 3MW of capacity, for the Polish wind farm

Image: Nordex to supply turbines for Polish wind farm. Photo: Courtesy of Nordex SE.

German turbine-maker Nordex has secured an order to supply a total of 29 turbines for a 94MW Pomerania wind farm in Poland.

The order was placed by the Lithuanian utility Lietuvos Energija and is scheduled for completion in the next summer.

As per the order, the company will supply and install 28 of its N131/3600 3.6MW turbines and one N117/3000 3MW turbine, for the wind farm. The order also includes a premium service agreement covering a period of 15 years. Nordex stated that for its subsidiary Nordex Polska, this has been the biggest order yet.

Nordex has claimed that good wind speeds at hub heights of 114m and 120m could allow the wind farm in achieving a capacity factor of more than 40%.

Nordex Group Division Europe CEO Ilya Hartmann said: “We very much appreciate the confidence that Lietuvos Energija has once again placed in us. Thanks to the size of the wind farm, the excellent wind conditions and the efficient technology, the project will be able to make a significant contribution to the Polish energy mix.

“We are proud to be building our largest wind farm in Poland with such a prestigious customer and look forward to further collaboration in the region.”

Nordex to supply turbines for 33MW Zukowice wind farm in Poland

Last month, innogy, a German energy company and a strategic partner for Nordex, started construction works at the Zukowice wind farm in Poland. Zukowice is a 33MW wind farm located in Lower Silesia, for which Nordex has been chosen to supply the wind turbines. innogy had won the auction to build the wind farm last November.

The wind farm will be powered by 11 turbines, including ten N131/3000 and one N117/3000.

Few days ago, the wind turbine-maker and its partner FAdeA, has inaugurated a new wind turbine manufacturing plant in Córdoba, Argentina. With the production facility, the company aims to serve the growing local wind market with good wind conditions. The facility will have 500MW of annual production capacity.

It is also planning to start three local plants to produce concrete towers, through its subcontractors. This will allow the company to qualify as a fully local company entitling significant tax benefits.