Nordex Group has been selected by Croatia's state-owned energy supplier Hrvatska elektroprivreda (HEP Group) to supply 18 N131/3600 turbines for the "Korlat" wind farm.

Image: An onshore wind farm. Photo: Image by tookapic from Pixabay.

The Nordex Group is also responsible for service and maintenance of the turbines for a period of 20 years on the basis of a Premium Service Agreement. For the HEP Group this is the first wind farm in its power plant portfolio.

“We are pleased that the HEP Group has now added wind turbine generators to its existing power plant portfolio for the first time and that they have opted for our turbine technology. By building Korlat, we are supporting the HEP Group on its way to a CO2-free, climate-neutral electricity production,” says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

“Korlat” is to be set up some 40 kilometres from the port of Zadar, near to Benkovac, a town in the interior of the country. The wind farm has an altitude of between 270 and 340 metres above sea level. The wind speed at the site is a moderate 7.2 metres per second, ideal conditions for the N131/3600, which is specifically designed for moderate and very low wind speeds. Start of the delivery of the turbines is end of 2019. The plant is scheduled to go into operation in mid of 2020.

“WPP Korlat will be the first wind power plant in our generation portfolio, but also the first power plant in Croatia to generate electricity without incentives. In preparation are other wind power plant projects, which are developed as part of renewable development scenario”, says Frane Barbarić, the President of the Management Board of HEP d.d.

The wind farm Korlat expected production is around 170 GWh, which is around 1.5% of Croatian electricity consumption.

Source: Company Press Release