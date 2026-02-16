NOA Group seals 401GWh-a-year renewable deal with Sibanye

The long-term deal supplies around 401GWh per annum via fixed allocations, plus 100GWh a year through a short-term, flexible, cost-saving contract. Credit: bombermoon/Shutterstock.com.

NOA Group has formalised a renewable energy supply agreement with Sibanye-Stillwater, securing the provision of approximately 401 gigawatt-hours (GWh) annually.

This arrangement positions NOA to deliver an estimated 1.5 terawatt-hours (TWh) of renewable energy each year to the mining industry.

As part of this deal, electricity will be supplied from NOA’s diverse generation facilities, providing continuity across operations.

The agreement expands Sibanye-Stillwater’s renewable energy portfolio to around 765MW.

The agreement is structured to support Sibanye-Stillwater’s unique operational needs, incorporating both long-term and short-term supply arrangements to achieve optimal alignment with its objectives.

It follows NOA’s acquisition of the Stellar solar photovoltaic project from DRDGOLD, now integrated into NOA’s generation assets.

NOA Group CEO Karel Cornelissen said: “This transaction reinforces the accelerating shift toward large-scale wheeled renewable energy in mining.

“We have scaled to deliver approximately 1.5TWh per annum of renewable energy to some of South Africa’s leading mining companies.”

The agreement involves a long-term energy supply contract providing approximately 401GWh annually through fixed allocations and an additional 100GWh per annum through a short-term flexible contract for cost savings.

Furthermore, a proposed second phase is planned to integrate battery energy storage systems (BESS) and additional renewable volumes to enhance cost efficiency and supply security.

Sibanye-Stillwater’s operations will receive around 138MW per annum under a flexible ten-year contract supplemented by short-term supply on a take-and-pay basis.

This new capacity is expected to cut Sibanye-Stillwater’s annual greenhouse gas emissions by around 433,080t of CO₂ equivalent, starting in 2028.

Electricity will be supplied through Eskom’s national grid using a wheeling framework.

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Richard Stewart said: “We welcome this renewable energy supply agreement with NOA, which is another critical step towards reducing our carbon emissions and achieving our goal of carbon neutrality by 2040.

“As we further entrench our position as the leading renewable energy user in the SA mining sector, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to creating shared value for all our stakeholders through commercially attractive, sustainable energy security, while supplying our customers with responsibly produced products.”

By 2028, renewable energy will constitute roughly 56% of Sibanye-Stillwater’s total energy demand in South Africa, with costs projected to be 20–30% lower than Eskom’s wholesale tariffs.

The environmental impact includes avoiding approximately 2.63 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent emissions annually by that time, a significant step towards the Group’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2040.