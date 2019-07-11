Nissan Chemical (NCC) and Sumitomo Corporation are partnering in the DeepStar and The Nippon Foundation technical joint development program for offshore Oil & Gas development.

Image: Nissan, Sumitomo begins testing nanoActiv in offshore treatments. Photo: Image by C Morrison from Pixabay.

The grant was awarded for the development of new additives, which improves oil recovery in offshore oilfields. The program will involve working with major oil companies in DeepStar.

Offshore operators are facing challenges to reduce the cost of operation and maintenance for production and are seeking new technologies to improve their oil recovery. The DeepStar and The Nippon Foundation joint development program will incorporate NCC’s cutting-edge nanoActiv technology into the development of offshore oilfields.

“We are honored to have nanoActiv sponsored by Chevron and the opportunity to prove our technology in offshore treatments,” says NCA president William Smith. “We are in the business of helping operators get more oil in a shorter amount of time. We’re looking forward to seeing the initial results.”

NCC will focus on developing new additives based on nanoActiv technology which is already deployed in the U.S. onshore market by Nissan Chemical America Corporation (NCA) for improving the productivity of offshore oilfields.

About the DeepStar and The Nippon Foundation Program:

On May 1st in 2018, DeepStar and The Nippon Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to create a joint development program dedicated to offshore oilfields. The joint program will foster leading innovative technology in offshore development by supporting programs which will combine existing technologies and expertise with new innovative technologies from Japan.

About nanoActiv

nanoActiv solutions are high-efficiency intervention additives and methods—maximizing hydrocarbon production rates. The presence of patent-pending, surface-modified silicon dioxide nanoparticles means nanoActiv® solutions go further, work faster, and are effective longer, enabling higher volume hydrocarbon recovery.

Source: Company Press Release