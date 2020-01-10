The extension agreements, which cover a total of 226 acres of land, involve two land parcels subject to option to purchase agreements that were set to expire in 2020

NioCorp secures extension agreements with additional Nebraska Landowners for its proposed Elk Creek Superalloy Materials Project. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (“NioCorp” or the “Company”) (TSX: NB; OTCQX: NIOBF) is pleased to announce that is has secured legal agreements with several additional southeastern Nebraska landowners to extend the Company’s option to purchase land parcels planned for use as part of its proposed Elk Creek Superalloy Materials Project (the “Project”).

The extension agreements, which cover a total of 226 acres of land, involve two land parcels subject to option to purchase agreements that were set to expire in 2020. Over the past six weeks, NioCorp has secured extensions of option-to-purchase agreements that cover 1,232 acres (1.92 square miles), and the Company is currently negotiating extension agreements on several other land parcels. In the event that sufficient project financing is obtained, the Company intends to purchase land parcels as required by the Project schedule.

“We continue to be pleased with the fast pace that these agreements are being negotiated and closed,” said Scott Honan, President of Elk Creek Resources Corp. “The working partnerships that NioCorp has developed with landowners in southeast Nebraska are key to the success of the Elk Creek Project, and the continuing strong support we are receiving from area residents, business owners, government representatives, and community leaders in the state has been very gratifying.”

Source: Company Press Release