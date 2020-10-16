With an installed capacity of 94MW, the Pomerania wind park will comprise 29 wind turbines

The Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) has signed a €33.05m ($38.7m) agreement with Pomerania Wind Farm sp. z o.o. for the Pomeranian Voivodeship wind farm in Poland.

The loan will co-finance the design, construction and operation of the wind farm that will be located about 50km south of the Bay of Gdansk,

With an installed capacity of 94MW, the Pomerania wind park will comprise 29 wind turbines, each with nominal capacities ranging from 3.0MW to 3.3MW.

Nordic Investment Bank president and CEO Henrik Normann said: “Wind power is one of the most sustainable sources of electricity.

“This project will add renewable energy to the grid and indirectly contribute to lower CO2 emissions by crowding out electricity generated with fossil fuels.”

Pomerania wind park to come online in 2021

The Pomerania Wind Farm sp. z o.o. is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) formed for the construction and operation of the wind project.

UAB Ignitis renewables, which is controlled by international energy firm Ignitis Group, is the shareholder of the SPV.

The wind project includes the electrical equipment as well as the building of foundations for the turbines, ancillary buildings and access roads.

The Pomerania wind park is expected to enter into commercial operations in 2021.

Ignitis Group CEO and board chairman Darius Maikštėnas said: “Pomerania Wind Farm will contribute to a faster decarbonisation of the Poland energy system and will significantly expand the Green Generation portfolio managed by Ignitis Group.

“This project will also strengthen our position in the rapidly developing renewable energy market of our neighbouring country.”

