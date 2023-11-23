The Aruchara-3 well has significant tubing head pressure (THP) of 2,500 psi and will be tested at increasing choke sizes over the coming days to increase and optimize the production rate

NG Energy International Corp. (“NGE” or the “Company”) (TSXV: GASX) (OTCQX: GASXF) is pleased to announce that the Aruchara-3 well, located in the Company’s Maria Conchita block, has been granted approval from the ANH for extended production testing and is currently producing, in conjunction with Aruchara-1, at an initial baseline of 14MMcf/d from the Jimol Inferior zone. The Aruchara-3 well has significant tubing head pressure (THP) of 2,500 psi and will be tested at increasing choke sizes over the coming days to increase and optimize the production rate. It is anticipated that the Company will stabilize production from Maria Conchita toward pipeline capacity.

Serafino Iacono, CEO of NGE, commented: “Putting Aruchara-3 on permanent production is a major achievement for our Company. Since drilling this well in early August and encountering a new zone of naturally fractured section, our technical team has worked diligently to bring this well into production on schedule and under budget. With the delivery of Aruchara-3 we are well positioned to achieve pipeline capacity from Maria Conchita and look forward to further increasing our growing production base in the first half of 2024 from Sinu-9.”

