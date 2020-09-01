The projects will be located at six of the company's existing solar projects in the state

The projects include a 230MW at the McCoy Solar Energy Center. (Credit: Pixabay/Markus Distelrath.)

NextEra Energy Resources is planning to build six co-located battery energy storage projects, with nearly 700MW of capacity, across California by the end of 2022.

The battery energy storage projects will be located at six of the company’s existing solar projects in the state.

The projects include a 63MW at Blythe 110 Solar Energy Center, a 115MW at Blythe II Solar Energy Center, a 115MW at Blythe III Solar Energy Center, and a 230MW at the McCoy Solar Energy Center.

They also comprise a 110MW at the Arlington Solar Energy Center, and a 65MW at the Yellow Pine Solar Energy Center.

NextEra Energy Resources president and CEO John Ketchum said: “California needs significant investment in battery storage to meet its aggressive clean energy goals. NextEra Energy Resources is answering the call with nearly 700 MW of battery storage projects representing a capital investment of nearly $800 million.

“We are pleased that last week the California Public Utility Commission (CPUC) approved all 523 MW of the projects that required CPUC approval.

“Once these projects are operational by the end of 2022, Californians will benefit from more low-cost, emission-free solar energy during more hours of the day, as well as improved reliability across the regional electric grid.”

NextEra Energy Resources has 2GW in shovel-ready battery storage projects in California

Furthermore, NextEra Energy Resources presently has a pipeline of nearly 2GW of shovel-ready or near shovel-ready battery energy storage projects in California, which can help the state in meeting its storage capacity requirements put forth by the CPUC.

The 2GW projects are contingent on securing the required regulatory approvals and long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Besides battery storage, the company is readying itself for the construction of Eagle Mountain, a 1.3GW pumped storage projects to be located near Desert Center, California.

As a fully permitted, shove-ready project, Eagle Mountain is claimed to provide up to 18 hours of energy storage, diversifying storage supply in the state.

The project is also expected to provide additional grid flexibility during events such as summer heat waves and winter storms.

Ketchum continued saying: “For more than 30 years, we’ve been investing in clean energy in California, starting with some of the state’s earliest wind and solar projects.

“We are proud to do our share to help California lead the country to a carbon free, sustainable future.”