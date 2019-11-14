Upon completion, the facility will comprise over 150,000 photovoltaic solar panels which will convert the sun's energy into electricity

Image: NextEra Energy Resources breaks ground on 50MW Sanford airport solar project in US. Photo: courtesy of Sebastian Ganso from Pixabay.

NextEra Energy Resources has broken ground on the 50MW Sanford Airport Solar project in Maine, US.

Located on land at Sanford Seacoast Regional Airport along with an additional land owned by quasi-municipal entities and private landowners, the project is expected to be completed in about 12 months.

Upon completion, the facility will comprise over 150,000 photovoltaic solar panels that convert the sun’s energy into electricity.

Maine governor Janet Mills said: “From clean energy to jobs to economic growth, this project is a hat-trick victory for Sanford and for Maine.

“I am proud of the progress that our state continues to make in embracing renewable energy and am glad that Sanford is leading the way with this great project and its many economic and environmental benefits.”

The Sanford Airport Solar project is being developed, built, owned and operated by an affiliate of NextEra Energy Resources.

The project is expected to create120 jobs during the construction phase and increases Sanford’s economic activity.

NextEra Energy Resources development vice president Ross Groffman said: “We are pleased to work with the City of Sanford to introduce a universal solar project of this scale.

“This project will bring good jobs, tax benefits and renewable energy to the region for decades to come.”

The project will generate $10m additional revenue for Sanford

NextEra said that the project is expected to generate approximately $10m additional revenue for Sanford, with a portion of the funding that will help the projects at Sanford Seacoast Regional Airport.

Earlier in March this year, the company partnered with Entergy Arkansas for the construction of a 100MW solar energy facility featuring a battery storage system near Searcy in White County, US.

NextEra Energy Resources is one of the largest wholesale generators of electric power in the US, with nearly 21GW of net generating capacity, primarily in 36 states and Canada.