Image: Nexan wins two-year contract to supply onshore and offshore wind turbines for Siemens. Photo: courtesy of NEXANS.

French cables manufacturer Nexan has secured a two-year contract from Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to supply cables for its onshore and offshore wind turbines.

Under the contract, the company will supply 60km of medium-voltage (MV) cables and 1200 km of low-voltage (LV) cables from Nexans’ Windlink brand.

Nexans will also supply ready-to-install MV cable kits along with 72kV cable kits to meet the increasing demand for offshore wind farms to operate at higher voltages.

It will also provide a wide range of cabling solutions such as jumpers for the switchgear to transformer connection, as well as LV copper cable assemblies and aluminium power cables for fixed installation in towers.

Nexans global market wind director Thibaut Zumsteeg said: “Reducing time to market and increasing supply chain flexibility are major areas of focus in the wind industry.

“Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy chose Nexans for this contract because of our long-standing relationship, confidence in the Windlink range and the fact that we offer a one-stop-shop for cables, cable accessories, cable assemblies and service.

“They also appreciated the high level of support available through our global footprint and expertise on complex innovative system solutions.”

The Windlink cables are used for applications inside the wind turbines including tower, loop, nacelle and generators.

Nexans will manufacture MV and LV cables, kits and accessories at its plants across the world including Germany, Brazil, France, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Poland and Morocco.

Recently, the company was selected by RTE France to supply and install offshore and onshore power export cables for the 496MW Saint Brieuc offshore wind farm.

Under the contract, the cable manufacturer will supply 67km offshore and 93km onshore power export cables for the offshore wind farm which will generate enough electricity to meet the daily needs of more than 835,000 French homes.