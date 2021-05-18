The acquisition includes the Tatogga project, comprised primarily of the Saddle North deposit

The Tatogga project adds to Newmont’s existing interest in the prospective Golden Triangle. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM, TSX:NGT) announced the completion of the acquisition of GT Gold Corp. (TSX-V:GTT) through which Newmont acquired the remaining 85.1% of common shares of GT Gold not already owned by the Company.

“With the acquisition of GT Gold and the Tatogga project in the highly sought-after Golden Triangle district of British Columbia, Canada, Newmont continues to strengthen our world-class portfolio,” said Newmont President and CEO Tom Palmer. “We look forward to continuing to build a respectful and meaningful relationship with the Tahltan Nation, including the community of Iskut. The relationships we have with Indigenous communities, First Nations and host communities are critical to the way we operate. We will partner with the Tahltan Nation at all levels, and with the Government of British Columbia to ensure a shared path forward as the Company understands and acknowledges that Tahltan consent is necessary for advancing the Tatogga project.”

The acquisition includes the Tatogga project, comprised primarily of the Saddle North deposit, which has the potential to contribute future significant gold and copper annual production. There are also further exploration opportunities beyond the known deposits at Saddle North within the land package. The Tatogga project adds to Newmont’s existing interest in the prospective Golden Triangle through the company’s 50 percent ownership in the Galore Creek project.

Source: Company Press Release